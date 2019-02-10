11 Passengers Kidnapped in Rivers

No fewer than 10 passengers and the driver of a Toyota Sienna SUV travelling to Port Harcourt from Abua in the Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, were Wednesday kidnapped by masked gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have waylaid the passengers at the Rumuekpe junction along the East-West Road in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state and whisked to an unknown location.

The gunmen suddenly came out from a nearby bush, shot into the air and took away the 10 passengers in the vehicle and the driver, said a witness.

He stated further: “Some young men, early this morning, came out of the bush with guns at the Rumuekpe junction along the East-West Road in the Emohua Local Government Area and blocked a Toyota Sienna SUV conveying 10 passengers.

“They fired some gunshots into the air before kidnapping all the passengers in the vehicle as well as the driver. The victims were taken into the bush, while the vehicle was abandoned on the road.”

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said he had not been briefed about the incident when contacted.

