DSS Asks Members of Public Not to Relate with Ex-DG, Daura on its Behalf

The Department of State Security (DSS), on Tuesday, asked members of the public to disregard the insinuations that its former Director-General, Lawal Daura, is still running the affairs of Service through proxy.

The agency said it is not true that Daura still wields influence in its internal affairs, months after he was sacked from office.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DSS said it was aware of the “false” speculation, and warned people to shun any involvement with Daura on its behalf.

“While the Service debunks this false belief, it warns that any person or group that further engages him or his representatives/associates does so at their own peril,” DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya said in a statement.

“The Service will not tolerate acts of impersonation designed to undermine it and will decisively deal with person(s), no matter how highly placed, that may engage in such behaviour.

“The public should, therefore, note this and avoid circumstances under which unsuspecting persons may be victims,” Afunanya said.

Daura, appointed in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, was fired on August 7, 2018, by then-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, after ordering a controversial siege to the National Assembly in an alleged bid to force a leadership change.

Daura was initially placed in a police detention, but was released a few days later amidst undisclosed circumstances.

There have been claims that he still occupies official quarters of the DSS and running the affairs of the agency.

