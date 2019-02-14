AGF, Malami, Oshiomhole Write INEC, Want Elections Postpone Over Zamfara

The fate of presidential election slated for Saturday, February 16, is hanging in the air as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has written the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the election.

Also, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has forwarded a letter to INEC Chairman requesting the election be shifted to accommodate Zamfara State, which Sokoto Appeal Court affirmed its candidates for the election on Wednesday, February 13.

Malami, in advising INEC to postpone the National Assembly, governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, said following the decision of the Appeal Court that all parties return to status quo in the Zamfara All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries crisis, the elections should be shifted.

The AGF gave the advice in a letter written to the INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mamood, and dated February 13, 2019.

Malami cited sections 38 and 39 of Electoral (Amendment) Act 2010 to support his call. He mentioned that the postponement will enable the Zamfara APC to field candidates for all the positions.

The AGF, according to the letter acted upon a petition written by the firm of M.A. Mamood (SAN) and Co.

He further advised the INEC to comply with the instructions forthwith.

The letter was personally signed by Malami.

In a separate letter with the same date, Oshiomhole, forwarded names of APC candidates from the state, asking the commission to accept them.

It is not clear if both letters have been delivered to the electoral commission as they were shared by persons close to Malami and Oshiomhole.

In his letter, Malami requested for extension of time to allow Zamfara chapter of the party to “catch up”.

He also called the attention of INEC to a decision of the Court of Appeal in Sokoto of Wednesday which, he claimed, upheld the validity of the Zamfara State candidates.

“Consequently on the above, INEC is invited to comply with judgment of the Court of Appeal by admitting the results of the APC Zamfara state primaries and to also comply with the provisions S.38 of the Electoral Act which empowers INEC to postpone the election of the governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly elections,” Malami wrote.

It is yet unclear if INEC will heed the advice and shift the election.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

