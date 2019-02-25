Akpabio Shouldn’t Be Single Out in Votes Revalidation in Akwa Ibom

Senator Godswill Akpabio, representing Akwa Ibom North West in the Senate, has asked the Resident Election Commission for the state, Mike Igini not to single him out for revalidation of votes cast in Essien Udim.

In a statement, Monday, he said: “It has come to our notice that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, has said that the total votes cast for Senator Godswill Akpabio in his home local government area, Essien Udim, should be subjected to a revalidation by using the Card Reader.

“This is a welcome development. But we would insist that the exercise be replicated in all the three senatorial districts in the State and should apply to all candidates irrespective of their party affiliation.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio should therefore not be isolated for this investigation by INEC if it wants to maintain its impartial status.

“It is also a known principle that all laws must have universal application, as whoever goes to equity must go with clean hands.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

