APC Lambasts PDP Over Rejection of Elections Result

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for rejecting the yet-to-be concluded results of the presidential poll conducted on Sturday 23 Feb. 2019.

The PDP, through its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, had rejected the results announced so far by the election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission on grounds that they were fraught with irregularities, adding it has the correct results different from the one being announced by INEC.

However, the APC Director of Strategic Communications on presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, said that PDP’s rejection of the results is illogical.

Keyamo wondered why the opposition party is rejecting results that have not been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement on Monday, Keyamo refers to PDP’s position on the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as illogical, and wondered why the opposition party is rejecting results that have not been released.

Keyamo said: “We have just read with great consternation the Press Statement of the National Chairman of PDP rejecting the results as being announced presently by INEC in Abuja.

“The simple questions we ask the PDP and Atiku’s Campaign team are as follows: (1) How come the PDP is rejecting results that have not been fully and completely announced?

“How can one reject the result of an uncompleted game? The process of an election does not end until the final collation and announcement of results.

“(2) Is the PDP rejecting the totality of the results nationwide? If yes, does it mean they also reject the results that would be announced later by INEC which may indicate that they have won in certain areas? Are they also rejecting the results already announced that indicate they won in some areas?

“For instance, are they rejecting the results of the FCT already announced in which they won?

“(3) If indeed they are only rejecting areas where they lost, are they implying that it is only in areas where they won that can be adjudged free and fair and all areas where they lost must be adjudged rigged? Is that the mentality of true democrats?

“In the PDP statement, it is curious that they rejected the results as being announced, yet they claim they are coasting to victory.

“What kind of logic is that? What kind of confusion is now reigning in the minds of the top hierarchy of the PDP that they can spew such illogicality?

“It is now obvious that the top hierarchy of the PDP is hysterical and nervous.

“We urge them to calm down. Obviously, this is the first time they are sensing a massive loss of an election as opposition party. It is a new experience for them.

“They are confused and disoriented. For many years, they were used to manipulating the instruments of State to just write results and announce themselves as winners. As such they have a sense of entitlement to these instruments of State that they could not fully manipulate this time because President Muhammadu Buhari insisted on a level plain field for all.

“We advise the PDP that as opposition party for many years, we have been down this road before. This is not the time to sacrifice the country for personal ambition. If they feel they have lost (as their statement clearly indicates), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar must pick up his phone to make that famous call to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The world is watching him and so are Nigerians.

“Finally, we urge INEC, Nigerians and our international friends not to be swayed by these infantile antics of the PDP. The process of collation and announcement that is on-going should be done to its logical conclusion after which anyone who is aggrieved should take full advantage of the provisions of the law.

