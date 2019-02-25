ASUU Condemns Suspension of AAU Chairman of Union

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Benin zone has condemned what it described as the “purported suspension” of the Chairman of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma branch, Dr. Monday Igbafen, on the allegation of sexual harassment and sex for marks.

Rising from weekend meeting, the lecturers called on the governing council of the university to uphold justice and fairness by taking a proper look into the issue.

They alleged that the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ignatius Onimawo, is poised to emasculate the union through the series of queries being handed to some of its leaders at the university.

The lecturers recalled that the university’s ASUU property was destroyed by “sponsored thugs” who invaded the congress meeting held on Monday, January 28th, 2019.

They accused Professor Onimawo of not responding to a letter they addressed to him on the issue.

ASUU also noted that Dr. Igbafen was never summoned to the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee of the Ambrose Alli University “before being summarily pronounced guilty” over a case that was previously investigated and closed in 2012.

