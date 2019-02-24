Atiku’s Spokesman, Galadima Arrested

A ctrong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the spokespersons of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Buba Galadima has been arrested by masked security operatives, and his whereabout is unknown at the time of this report.

The PDP said he was arrested on Sunday on the way.

“He was accosted on the road and arrested,” Kola Ologbonyan, PDP spokesman said, adding that he was still making efforts to obtain further details.

His arrested came few hours after a spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign, Festus Keyamo asked security agencies to arrest Galadima, a strong ally of Atiku Abubakar, who has been among the most vocal spokespersons for the opposition.

Keyamo, earlier in the day, accused Galadima of recording a video announcing Abubakar winner of the Saturday’s polls.

Keyamo did not attach evidence of the purported recording in his statement, which was published Sunday afternoon in the media.

Also on Sunday afternoon, some PDP elements released a statement, saying there was a credible plot to arrest the party’s leaders and clampdown on party loyalists running its election situation room in Abuja.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

