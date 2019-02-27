Be Magnanimous in Victory, Don’t Humiliate Political Opponents, Buhari Tells Supporters

President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked his supporters to magnanimous in victory and not to humiliate the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other opposition candidates who took part in the just concluded presidential election.

He appealed to his supporters to be peace loving,

President Buhari took out time to commend the efforts of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the Director General of the Campaign Council Rotimi Amaechi, security agencies, members of the Presidential Campaign Council and other various Support Groups.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari opined that his victory was enough reward for his supporters’ efforts.

He thanked millions of Nigerians for their votes and supports, noting that he would intensify his efforts in decurity, restructuring the economy and fighting corruption in the next four years.

“We have laid down the foundation and we are committed to seeing matters to the end. We will strive to strengthen our unity and inclusiveness so that no section or group will feel left behind or left out.

“I also thank the millions of volunteers, self-appointed overseers, canvassers, agents, escorts and sentries who sacrificed so much of their time and resources to ensure the success of these elections. I do not have the words adequate to thank them.

“Although Saturday’s elections were relatively peaceful, troublemakers in a handful of states attempted to disrupt an otherwise orderly process. Security agencies will bring to justice all those arrested in the process.

“I am very sad at the grievous loss of lives during these elections. Security agencies will step up their efforts to protect voters in the forthcoming State elections,” statement said.

