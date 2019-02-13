Boko Haram Attacks Borno Governor’s Convoy, Kill 4

Boko Haram in a daring exploit Tuesday evening attacked the convoy of Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, killing four people in the process.

Although details of the attack, are still sketchy as time of this report, a convoy of vehicles carrying the governor was said to have been attacked, while on campaign tour, security sources said.

Boko Haram fighters reportedly opened fire on Governor Kashim Shettima’s convoy, killing at least four people.

The Governor was on his way to a rally ahead of the presidential election, official sources said.

The identity of the gunmen was not immediately clear, but the sources said they suspected it must have been the Islamist group that carried out the attack.

They said the gunmen opened fire at the motorcade transporting the Governor on his way from state capital Maiduguri to the market town of Gamboru for a rally.

A civilian militia member said the attack happened near the town of Dikwa as the Governor was on the campaign trail ahead of nationwide elections on Saturday.

“Two soldiers were killed and two civilians.

“Four people were killed and an unknown number of others were kidnapped in a Boko Haram attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying the governor of Borno state in northeast Nigeria,” sources said on Wednesday.

A civilian militia member travelling with Kashim Shettima said the terrorists staged an ambush near the town of Dikwa at 6:30 pm.on Tuesday.

The area, near the town of Gamboru and the border with Cameroon, is a known area of activity of the Boko Haram faction loyal to long-time leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Shettima, who is stepping down as Goouuuvernor after a maximum of two four-year terms, has been campaigning for a seat in the Senate in elections on Saturday.

He was travelling with the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress party, Babagana Umaru.

Both escaped unhurt and were able to continue to Gamboru, where they spent the night before returning to the state capital, Maiduguri, on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from either but a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force said the attack targeted the tail end of the convoy after Shettima had passed.

“There was heavy fighting between the attackers and the soldiers and CJTF,” he said on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

“Many vehicles managed to turn back, however, two soldiers were killed and two other civilians. An unknown number of party supporters were kidnapped along with their vehicle.

“The bus they were travelling in got stuck in the sand while the driver was trying to manoeuvre and turn back towards Dikwa.

“All the people in the bus were rounded up and taken into the bush. Another truck belonging to CJTF, which also got stuck, was taken away but the occupants were able to flee.”

Ngari Kalla, an APC supporter who was also part of the convoy, corroborated the account and said the victims’ bodies were taken to Maiduguri.

“We still don’t know the fate of several of our supporters who were abducted during the fight,” he added.

“Their vehicle was stuck and before they could get out the gunmen surrounded them and took them away. This is a major concern to us.”

