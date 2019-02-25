Buhari Wins Big in Oshiomhole LGA

President Muhamadu Buhari won with a landslide at Etsako West local government area in the presidential election held last Saturday.

Etsako West is the home base of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, a stronghold of the party.

Buhari, the APC candidate, polled a total of 31,336 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who got 11,395 votes.

The collation officer of the local government area, Prof. Victor Igbineweka, however disclosed that results from entire ward 7 in the area were cancelled, as the two leading parties failed to agree on terms.

The ward has 19 polling units with 19,250 registered voters.

Of the 137,247 registered voters in the local government area, 46,376 were accredited and 45,415 voted.

A total of 43,487 votes were adjudged valid, while 1,929 votes were rejected.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

