Buhari Wins Presidential Election with 15. 2 Million Votes, Dedicates Win to God, Nigerians

Incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) outscored other presidential candidates to emerged winner of the last Saturday’s presidential election.

Buhari who is contesting for a second tenure polled 15,191,847 to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 11,262,978 at the end of national collation of results in Abuja. The results were announced about 4.30 am Wednesday.

Buhari won 19 out of the 36 states of the federation while Atiku won in 17 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), thus declared Buhari the winner of the election and returned him as duly elected.

“I, Professor Mahmood Yakubu hereby certify that I was the returning officer for the election held on the 23rd of February, 2019.

“That Muhammadu Buhari having satisfied the requirements of the law, having scored the highest number of votes is hereby returned elected.”

Yakubu said the Certificate of Return would be issued to the winners later today (Wednesday), at 2 p.m.

It was a hard-fought victory for Buhari and his party, the APC, after a rigorous political campaign that saw the 76-year old retired army general traverse the 36 state capitals as he sought a much-needed re-election.

Before the announcement of the final results, the PDP had rejected the outcome saying the election was marred by disenfranchisement and manipulation of figures.

The party went ahead to urge the INEC to discontinue the announcement of the presidential election results.

Buhari was able to secure the statutorily required 25 percent of votes cast in 24 or more of the 36 states.

He won in Kaduna, Jigawa, Niger, Yobe, Gombe, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Bauchi, Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Katsina, Borno, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

Atiku’s win came from 17 states, including Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Ondo, Adamawa, Taraba, Oyo, Edo, Benue, Imo, Plateau, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and the FCT.

There were 73 presidential candidates on the ballot in an election marred by low voter turnout (35.7 percent; less than the 44 percent recorded in 2015),

Meanwhile, President Buhari has reacted to his re-election for a second term of four years, saying that he thanks God and Nigerians for the victory.

He made an acceptance speech at his presidential campaign headquarters in Abuja shortly after INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu declared him as the winner.

The President also stated that his administration would continue to fight corruption, insecurity and improve on the economy.

“The new administration will intensify its efforts in security, restructuring the economy and fighting c orruption. We have laid down the foundation and we are committed to seeing matters to the end. We will strive to strengthen our unity and inclusiveness so that no section or group will feel left behind or left out”, he told jubilant supporters.

His speech read: “First and foremost, I give thanks to Almighty God Who has spared our lives to witness another victory for Nigerian democracy and victory for our party APC.

“I thank the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect me as your president for the next four years. I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to you for judging me worthy of continuing to serve you and for your peaceful conduct.

“In particular, I would like to thank Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his masterful leadership as Co-chair of the Campaign Council. I would like to also thank the Party Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, the Director General of the Campaign Council Rotimi Amaechi, all members of the Presidential Campaign Council and other various Support Groups.

“My grateful thanks to all those who contributed to the logistical expenses of the campaign in such a vast country like Nigeria.

“I also thank the millions of volunteers, self-appointed overseers, canvassers, agents, escorts and sentries who sacrificed so much of their time and resources to ensure the success of these elections. I do not have the words adequate to thank them.

“Although Saturday’s elections were relatively peaceful, troublemakers in a handful of states attempted to disrupt an otherwise orderly process. Security agencies will bring to justice all those arrested in the process.

“I am very sad at the grievous loss of lives during these elections. Security agencies will step up their efforts to protect voters in the forthcoming State elections.

“I would like to commend our security agencies, as severely overstretched as they are, for handling the difficult task of securing the country during the election period.

“I will like to make a special appeal to my supporters not to gloat or humiliate the opposition. Victory is enough reward for your efforts.

“We give thanks also to our Domestic and International observers for contributing to the success of our elections and for their interest in our country and our developing democracy.

“The new administration will intensify its efforts in security, restructuring the economy and fighting corruption. We have laid down the foundation and we are committed to seeing matters to the end. We will strive to strengthen our unity and inclusiveness so that no section or group will feel left behind or left out.

“I thank you for your support and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

