Buhari’s Re-election’ll Favour all Nigerians – Prophet Omale

The Founder of the Divine Hand of God International Ministries, Abuja, Pophet Emmanuel Omale on Wednesday disclosed that the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari was ordained by God.

Prophet Omale who affirmed this in a statement titled: ‘Buhari’s victory: I saw it coming’, made available to newsmen in Abuja, expressed optimism that the next democratic dispensation would bring a positive turn-around for Nigerians, including the rich and the poor.

According to the man of God, “It is a new dawn for Nigeria.

Congratulations, Nigerians!”

Prophet Emmanuel Omale, prophesied the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in his 2019 prophecies released on 31st of December 2018 at the Crossover Service, which was widely published in daily newspapers days later

Omale who congratulated Nigerians over the successful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, and the victory recorded, urged all stakeholders, including the opposition, to “put the results of the elections behind them and join hands with the winner, because the future is very bright for the nation and nothing should be done to thwart what God has in store for Nigeria.”

While reacting to the announcement of the Presidential election result by INEC , the Cleric affirmed that “it is a new dawn for Nigerians.”

While urging Nigerians not to be deceived, Omale stressed that: “it is God that brought President Muhammadu Buhari on a mission and that the mission will be fulfilled to the benefits of all and sundry irrespective of their political, religion affiliation or ethnicities.

Prophet Omale said that the poor and rich would enjoy the next tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He however cautioned Nigerians to desist from speaking negatively against the President.

Rather, he called for constant prayers for the success of the Nigerian leader, adding that “this would attract favour to the lives of the poor or rich who comply with this divine injunction, in this next tenure of the Buhari administration.”

The Man of God posited that “the elections had come and gone and God was set to bring the nation back to its feet and release His blessings on the land, so Nigerians must all unite to make it happen.”

He called on President Buhari to carry everybody along, including his political opponent.

Prophet Omale said, “the re-elected President, as a father of the nation, should also be ready to carry everyone along irrespective of their political affiliations, religion and ethnicity.”

