Update: CCT Grants Suspended CJN, Onnoghen Bail on Self Recognition,,

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Friday, granted the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, bail on self recognition .

The suspended CJN had on four previous dates, declined to appear before the tribunal which he contended lacked jurisdiction to entertain the charge against him.

Consequently, the tribunal, Wednesday, ordered security agencies in the country to arrest Onnoghen and produce him for trial Friday.

The tribunal specifically directed the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Service, to execute the arrest warrant.

However, the order was not carried out as the suspended CJN, voluntarily appeared before the tribunal to enter his plea to the charge on the six-count of non declaration of all of his assets leveled against him.

The federal government had in the charge marked CCT/01/2019, alleged that Onnoghen who was suspended from office on January 25 by President Muhammadu Buhari, failed to declare his assets as prescribed by the law.

He was accused of operating foreign bank accounts since 2011, contrary to section 15(2) of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

Before the charges were read to him, the suspended CJN’s lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), applied to the tribunal to withdraw the arrest warrant issued by the CCT against the defendant earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, immediately Onnoghen entered the dock, Uche, who led other lawyers, made an oral application for bail.

He was immediately granted bail on self-recognition by the tribunal and arrest warrant was discharged.

After the bail was granted, Uche also applied to the tribunal to adjourn to a date after the general elections.

The tribunal adjourned till March 11 to entertain pending motions challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal to try the suspended CJN.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

