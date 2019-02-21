Breaking News

Election: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday

Federal Government has declared Friday, 22 February as a public holiday.
This is to enable citizens prepare for Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, bankers and those offering essential services across the nation, are excluded, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

“The work-free day is to enable citizens return to their polling units for the reschedule Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the general election,” the ministry said.

