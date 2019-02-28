Election: How Akwa Ibom Govt, INEC Connived to Rob Akpabio of Victory – Oshiomhole

Facts have emerged on how former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio was rigged out of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election on February 23 by the Akwa Ibom State government.

Disclosing this Thursday, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) connived with the state government to rob Akpabio of victory last Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Oshiomhole disclosed that the electoral umpire deliberately employed government officials as election agents with instructions to deliver victory to the PDP candidates.

He accused INEC and its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, of working for PDP.

In the just concluded polls, Mr Akpabio, a former Senate minority leader who defected to the APC, lost his bid to the Senate.

Oshiomhole said Saturday’s elections in Akwa Ibom state were not close to free and fair, stating that the APC has evidence of altered figures of senatorial election results that affected the former Governor of the state.

Oshiomhole said: “Akpabio was rigged in the last week’s elections. How would one explain altered figures against Akpabio which we have in our custody?

“The Independent National Electoral Commission in Akwa Ibom employed Akwa Ibom state officials as electoral officers who manipulated figures against opponents.

“They keep manipulating and adjusting figures until they are satisfied that Akpabio was defeated before submitting results to INEC.

How do you explain that INEC cancelled so many units not only in Akwa Ibom state, so many other states in other to be able to declare PDP candidates as winners?

“That is how Senator Akpabio was rigged out in Akwa Ibom state,” he said.

According to him, the APC has already petitioned INEC over the issue, saying with time justice would prevail in the matter.

