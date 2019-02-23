Breaking News

Election Violence: Four Killed in Rivers

Four persons have been reportedly killed in election violence in Rivers State, Saturday.
Two leaders of the All Progressives Congress were said to have died in the incidents.
They were reportedly shot at by suspected thugs in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The spokesperson for the police in Rivers State Omoni Nnamdi, confirmed the incidents.
“PDP thugs have shot to death an APC chieftain in Asarama, Andoni LGA, Chief Mowan Etete,” disclosed Senibo Finebone, APC’s spokesperson for Rivers State. “Etete was a former council chairman.”
Apart from Etete, also killed, according to Finebone, was his elder brother and another victim said believed to be his cousin.
The fourth victim, simply identified as Ignatius, “an official member of APC Rivers State Executive committee was also shot to death in Ajakaja, same Andoni LGA of Prince Secondus.”
“It is instructive to note that PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus is from Andoni LGA in Rivers State,” Finebone added.
Police spokesperson, Nnamdi, said, “Yes, we are aware” when contacted to confirm the incidents.
“We have intensified efforts to arrest the killers and we have tried to restore normalcy.
The Peoples Democratic Party’s spokesperson, Emma Okah, could not be reached immediately for comments on this report. His telephone line was not open as at the time of this report.

