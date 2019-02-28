Ex-Air Vice Marshal Bags 7 Years Imprisonment for Fraud

A Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja Thursday sentenced former Air Vice Marshall Tony Omenyi who doubled as former Managing Director of the Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Ltd, AETSL, to 7 years imprisonment

Tony Omenyi stood trial alongsuside his company, Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Ltd, AETSL, for allegedly receiving over N136m kickback from Syrius Technologies and Sky Experts Ltd., engaged by the Nigerian Air Force, NAF.

Justice Dimgba in a short judgment held that the money received by Omenyi amounted to criminal liability and failed to prove otherwise.

The judge ordered the forfeiture of #62m to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being part of the N136m recovered from the formal Air Vice Marshall by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He also ordered a compulsory winding up of the said company which was listed as 2nd defendant in the suit, having been a vehicle of corruption.

