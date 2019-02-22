Ogun PDP Faction Suspends Abati, Others

Less than 48 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has suspended the Deputy Governorship candidate to Buruji Kashamu, Reuben Abati.

Others suspended by the faction include, spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Segun Sowunmi; and 37 candidates of the party loyal to Kashamu in the state.

They were suspended allegedly for anti-party activities.

There has been a running battle between the two factions in the state over which of the factions controls structures of the state party.

This has nudged both to the law court with several suits reaching the Supreme Court for adjudication. The recent being that Kashamu faction is the authentic, a judgment the national officers of PDP have rejected.

The faction led by Sikirulahi Ogundele announced the suspension in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The statement partly read: “The suspension is at the instance of the ward and local executive committees which noted that affected members failed to appear before them and also did not respond to queries served on them.

“Recall that similar disciplinary action was taken on Senator Buruji Kashamu, Prince Bayo Dayo, Segun Seriki and Semiu Sodipo.

“The decision to suspend the affected members was ratified at a state meeting of the party held at Legacy House, Onikolobo, Abeokuta and contained in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele.”

