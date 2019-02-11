For Stripping, Inserting Pepper into Private Part of Lady, Former Aide to Oshiomhole Remanded

An aide to former Edo Governor and now National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly molesting commercial sex worker.

Lucky Igbinovia, who was one time Special Assistant to the former Governor on community security and a top APC member was remanded in by a Benin High Court on Monday.

Igbinovia was remanded with two others, Joel Otoghile and Kingsley Iyamu, for allegedly stripping 24-year-old Favour Ada naked and inserting pepper into her vagina.

Igbinovia, popularly known as One-Man-Squad, was remanded by Justice Joseph Acha of the Benin High Court (Criminal Division) till March 6, to decide on their final bail application.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ugwumba, in the case marked 117/2019, reeled out 14 count-charge against the accused persons.

They however pleaded not guilty.

The charges bothered on attempted murder, kidnapping, injury, trial by ordeal, false accusation, extortion, recording the act and transmitting it into video film which has since gone viral on the internet, amongst other allegations.

Narrating her ordeals in the hands of her assaulters at the state police command headquarters in Benin, the victim, a native of Rivers state, told journalists that her worst moment was when they striped her naked p, inserted pepper into her Virgina and videoed her.

She lamented: “What pained me most was when they naked me, videoed me and put pepper into my private part,” she said amid sobs.

She said she was taken to a native doctor who mysteriously implanted bullets into her stomach and later threatened her with a live snake, adding that in order not to die, she admitted to the crime and the bullets were later removed from her stomach.

She said when she saw that she was freed from the hand of the native doctor, she told her accusers that she did not steal their phone and that she only admitted to the crime because of fear.

She said when she maintained her innocence, they stripped her naked, inserted pepper into her private part and severely beaten.

The video had gone viral of a young lady, who was stripped naked and pepper inserted into her part for allegedly stealing a phone of one of her clients who lodged with her in a hotel in the Edo state capital.

This elicited anger from members of the public and the police had ordered immediate investigation which led to the arrest of the suspects.

