Former INEC Boss, Iwu in EFCC Custody

It has emerged that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), have arrested former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Maurice Iwu, over money allegely received from former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

It was gathered that the former INEC boss was picked up by the anti-graft agency for questioning about Alison-Madueke’s funds in relation to 2015 elections.

Family sources said Iwu was arrested in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Sunday and whisked away to Lagos.

The source said the security operatives came from Port Harcourt and linked up with the Imo State Commissioner of Police, who telephoned Prof Iwu and invited him to Owerri.

When Iwu came for the meeting, he was whisked away by security operatives and taken to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos.

It was gathered that in Lagos, Prof Iwu was interrogated, released and asked to report back today.

On reporting on Tuesday at the EFCC office in Lagos, Iwu was taken into custody, with his phones impounded and switched off, reports said.

However, the Imo State Commissioner of police, Dasuki Galadanchi, said Iwu was invited but granted bail on self-recognition.

This is contrary to the speculations that the former INEC boss who superintended over the 2007 presidential election was arrested in Imo State and whisked to Abuja by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Speaking on the telephone on Tuesday, the State Commissioner of Police said that the EFFC operatives actually came looking for the professor of pharmacy.

The CP said: “The EFCC operatives from Lagos arrived in Owerri and reported in my office that they came to arrest Prof Maurice Iwu based a petition against him. This happened on the election day which was on Saturday.

“I called Prof Maurice Iwu who came over to my office. I asked him to make a statement which he did. He was immediately granted bail on self-recognition based on his age and personality. As a man who has served this country as National Chairman of INEC.”

The CP said that Iwu promised to report himself to the EFCC office in Lagos on a later date.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

