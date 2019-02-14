Forum of Former Governors Tasks Politicians to Ensure Credible Elections

Nigeria’s former governors, Thursday, tasked politicians in the country to put the interest of above self and Ensure Credible in the forthcoming election.

Under the aegis of Forum of Former Governors in the country, the former governors asked stakeholders in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections to put the interest of the nation at heart by ensure a peaceful and credible election, saying the survival of the nation was more important than who wins the elections.

In a statement in Abuja signed by Chairman of the Forum and former Anambra state governor, Chief Jim Nwobodo, also said every Nigerian must ensure that the unity of Nigeria was not threatened by the election, just as he charged the politicians to play by rules of free, fair and credible elections.

He said: “ln the next few days, Nigerians will go to the polls. The coming election signifies the continuous history of civilian organised election and enduring democratic process in Africa’s biggest democracy, the process and outcome will no doubt be of interest to both the local and International observers.

“It is therefore a local election with continental and international dimension. In the light of this, the Forum of former Governors in Nigeria calls on all stakeholders to ensure credible and peaceful election in order to strengthen and sustain Nigeria’s democracy.

“The Forum calls on all politicians to eschew and abhor bitterness, rancor and violence. It should be noted by all irrespective of tribe and tongue that the country’s corporate existence must not in any way be threatened. The survival of Nigeria is paramount and should be defended by all.

“The Forum, which is Nigeria’s unity Forum will consistently work for peaceful, credible and violent free elections and appeal to all the stakeholders nationwide to work towards the same goal of ensuring peaceful and credible elections.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

