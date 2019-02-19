Four Operatives of NDLEA Killed in Ondo

Gunmen reportedly killed four operatives of the Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) unprovoked.

The incidence took place on Sunday when unknown gunmen attacked them at Ifon, the headquarters of the Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased were said to have been at a checkpoint on the Ikaro Road in Ifon when the hoodlums attacked them.

After killing the officers, the gunmen allegedly stole their riles and set their patrol van ablaze.

The names of the deceased were given as Abduljalad Mohammed, Wellington Emmanuel, Magaji Aliu and Mohammed lliyasu.

A source said that the hoodlums came on a motorcycle and opened fire on the NDLEA operatives at the checkpoint.

The killers were suspected to be cannabis dealers in the area.

The source said: “The gunmen struck around 6.30pm on Sunday; they came on a motorcycle and were armed with AK-47 rifles and shot dead the four NDLEA operatives at the checkpoint in the lfon Division.

“They also burnt the NDLEA Toyota Hilux van. The operatives were five in number at the checkpoint but only one of them managed to escape. After killing the officers, the gunmen also took their rifles away.”

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Haruna Dagara, who confirmed the incident, said it was a case of intentional killing, adding that the command had taken some steps to arrest the hoodlums.

He explained: “They (killers) were two on a motorcycle and hid their AK-47 rifles under their clothes; immediately our men stopped them at the checkpoint, they opened fire on four of them, while the fifth operative escaped.

“The command, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, has begun to trail the killers.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, also confirmed the incident, saying the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

“Immediately we got information about the incident, the DPO of the Ifon Division moved his men to the scene and evacuated the corpses. We are also on the trail of the hoodlums, while investigation is already ongoing,” Joseph explained.

