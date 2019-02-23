High, Low Points in Saturday’s Presidential, NASS Elections

Boko Haram Stops Yobe Governor

Boko Haram terrorists Saturday prevented the Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, from voting.

The situation followed reports of attacks on two communities in the early hours of Saturday.

The first attack occurred in Gaidam town early in the day, which has already been brought under control and voting is now underway there.

The report said the security agencies would seek to reinforce and increase security around the governor for him to travel to cast his vote.

However, increased security around the governor will mean that vital security resources that are needed elsewhere in the state would have to be diverted and allocated to the Governor.

Teenager Shot Dead

A teenager, identified as Monsuru, was shot dead in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the presidential election on Saturday.

It was gathered that Monsuru was shot by thugs after the counting of votes had started in some polling units.

Witnesses said Monsuru whose full identity has not been revealed was shot by a notorious gang called “One million boys’.

The gang had in the last couple of years been terrorising major areas of Ibadan city.

It was gathered that trouble started when some members of some political parties started removing the banners and posters of other parties in the vicinity and replacing them with those of their candidates.

The incident occurred at Polling Unit 2 of Ibadan South East local government, where a former Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Taofeek Arapaja, cast his vote.

”The boy, Monsuru, who just finished his secondary education at St Luke’s College in Molete, Ibadan was mauled down by the thugs. Many residents believe the thugs belong to the group called ‘One Million Boys’,” a witness said, asking not to be named.

“Votes were being collated when the assailants came into Lako Compound, Kudeti, the same ward where Ambassador Arapaja voted and they started shooting sporadically. It led to the death of Monsuru.”

Arapaja who is a chieftain of ADC while speaking complained that security was not tight enough in the area.

However, all efforts made to get reaction of the spokesman of the state Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, proved abortive as all calls made through his phone number were not successful as at the time of filling this report.

Gun Shots in Amaechi’s Town

There were reported gun shots at the home of Transportation and Director General of Buhari/Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi

The polling unit 14, ward 8 in Ubima, Rivers state was taken over by gunshots by unknown thugs

Speaking on the development, Amaechi said that this is the handwork of detractors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state

A Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer in the area also sent out an SOS message to her colleagues on phone calling for security reinforcements.

Soldiers have been deployed to the area to restore calm. Reacting to the news, Amaechi said: “I am just hearing this. But you see, this is what they are trying to do to scare the voters away. “They know Ubima is the stronghold of the APC. This place is 100 per cent APC so there plan is to cause confusion.”

Violence at Lagos Polling Unit

Armed hoodlums stormed several polling units in Ward J, Ifelodun local council, and destroyed electoral materials and chased away officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission as the presidential elections held Saturday.

Dominic Opara, a resident, said he was disenfranchised because he had to take to his heels.

“The boys were armed with machetes, broken bottles, and other weapons. The police were unarmed and they ran away,” Mr Opara, a lecturer, said.

“They told everyone that if you want to vote for PDP, go home. They later came back and destroyed everything.”

The affected polling units include PU 045 and 046 in Ward J and PU 034 in Ward K among others.

Ballot papers and boxes littered all over streets. All the already thumb-printed ballot papers showed everyone voting for PDP.

The affected polling units are known PDP strongholds in the area, where most of the residents were also disenfranchised due to death threats during the 2017 council election in the state.

Bomb Blasts in Borno

The police in Borno has called on residents to remain and law-abiding following series of explosions in Maiduguri metropolis on Saturday morning.

In a statement, Edet Okon, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), said there was no cause for alarm over the sounds of explosion recorded.

He allayed fears over impending Boko Haram insurgents’ attack in the town, saying that there is no threat in the explosion.

“Owing to the sound of heavy gunfire heard this morning around Maiduguri Metropolis, the Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, wishes to inform members of the public that there is no attack in any part of Maiduguri, hence no threat to public peace and order.

“The gunfires were not targeted at members of the public but was for security purposes”.

Edet called on voters in the state to come out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice and reiterated the commitments of police and security agencies to ensure peaceful, fair and free elections.

Scores Killed in Ebonyi

Four persons have been killed while three others were injured in Amagu ward one in Ikwo Local Government Area of the Ebonyi State.

The police commissioner in the state, Awosola Awotunde, confirmed the incident. The violence occurred late on Friday night.

Awotunde said the incident followed a clash between supporters of two political parties in the state. Although he did not mention the parties, there have been clashes between APC and PDP supporters in the South-eastern state.

“The injured ones are being treated in the hospital. We are treating them as suspects for now as they were involved in the clash.”

The lawmaker representing, Ikwo/Ezza South Constituency and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lazarus Ogbe, accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state of masterminding the attacks.

The APC candidate for the Ikwo/Ezza South Constituency, Chinedu Ogar, hails from the ward where the incident happened.

Ogbe said that one of those killed was his agent for the polling unit in the area.

He gave the names of those killed as Igwe Ukwa and Egbe Oruke while those injured are Ejike Simon Igwe and Alo Nwamgbo.

The lawmaker also alleged that polling materials for the ward have been hijacked.

“Voters have come out and are waiting for the election to commence but nothing is happening there.”

He said a report of the hijack has been made to INEC.

His allegations could not be independently verified at press time.

The spokesman of INEC in the state, Andy Ezeani, said the security situation in the state was adequate.

Pressed on whether voting is going on in Amagu, he said, “I think so, I will have to talk to my people on ground and get back to you.

He was yet to do so at press time.

Ebonyi witnessed a lot of pre-election violence with some people killed and many others injured.

Ad Hoc Staff Complain in Imo

Some trained ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday, besieged the electoral office over alleged non-inclusion in election duties.

The ad hoc staff, numbering about 300 persons, besieged the INEC office in Owerri, awaiting information from INEC officials.

One of them, Mike Echetama, said that they were trained staff of tertiary institutions in the state who applied to work as collation returning officers during the elections.

Echetama, a staff of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, said they had been at the INEC premises since the eve of the elections.

He alleged that INEC had failed to publish any list of ad hoc staff for the elections, leaving them in the dark.

“We learnt that only staff of the Federal University of Technology Owerri will be needed in the elections,” he said.

He also lamented that if they were not shortlisted for the work they would be ‘stranded’ as a result of the restriction in movement.

Reacting, the INEC Public Relations Officer, Emmanuela Okpara, said collation officers would be needed after the elections, adding that selected ad hoc staffers would receive text messages to that effect.

She also denied the alleged preference for FUTO staff for the election.

Also speaking, Leonard Uzoma, a staff of FUTO, said he spent the night at the INEC office in the state.

Uzoma, who said he applied to work as a returning officer, said he received a text from INEC by 8 a.m., directing him to report at the office for his posting.

Election Shifted in Rivers Communities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared no election took place in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State after violence engulfed the area.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Rivers State, Obo Effanga, confirmed the development.

Akuku-Toru is the second area in Rivers State where INEC said election did not take place. It was earlier reported how voting did take off in Bonny LGA, forcing INEC to cancel the exercise there.

For both areas, elections are to be rescheduled, INEC said.

In Akuku-Toru, “there was no election at all,” said Effanga, speaking of a similar situation as Bonny.

Widespread shootings, with men in military uniform and hoodlums, sighted in multimedia materials, were reported in Akuku-Toru, especially Abonnema.

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has confirmed involvement in the shootings in Abonnema.

According to its spokesperson, Aminu Iliyasu, soldiers were shooting in Abonnema in reaction to hoodlums who were causing trouble.

The army said the incident gave evidence to its earlier statement that politicians had armed thugs with guns.

There are also reports of killings. A local journalist said a soldier shot to death “a boy holding gun.”

“As the soldier saw the boy with a gun, he just fired a bullet and killed him,” the journalist said.

In isioudu community of Emohua LGA, the Chief of Staff to Governor Nyesoom Wike, Emeka Woke, was fingered in the violence that disrupted polls in the area.

Woke allegedly commanded an attack that led to snatching of ballot boxes by thugs in the area.

Thete was widespread violence in Khana LGA. There were shootings and disruption of polling process in ward 1 and ward 18.

It is not immediately confirmed if the voting will be rescheduled in these areas where violence marred the exercise,

Thugs Disrupt Election in Osun

Some thugs have disrupted the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections in Ward 9, Unit 1 and Unit 2, Iba Village in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the thugs arrived the two polling units close to each at about 11 a.m. to threaten voters and INEC officials.

“We don’t know the party they belong to. They came here to disrupt on going election”, a voter who did not want his name mentioned said.

When contacted, the INEC Director of Voters Education in Osun State, Venerable Ojewande said that the commission is aware of the situation.

“We got the report that some thugs went to Iba to disrupt election but our officials were able to leave the scene with our materials”, he said. “Our officials are there already with security men to put everything in order.”

