How I handed $360,000 to Maimuna Aliyu, Ex-Aso Savings Boss – Witness

A former regional manager of Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Bashir Babagana, has told a Federal High Court, Abuja, how he paid $360,000 for three plots of land, in cash to the former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Ms. Maimuna Aliyu.

Aliyu is being charged for allegedly defrauding the bank of $360,000.

Testifying before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, Babagana a former employee of Ecobank, told the court that Aliyu in 2012 informed him that her bank had three plots of lands measuring 2,500 sq m, at Jahi district, Abuja, for sale at the cost of N57m.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Ekoi Akponiminsingha, Babagana said that a client, Vincent Mshelia provided the $360,000 for the purchase of the property which he handed to Aliyu in cash in her office in exchange for the original title documents of the land.

He further told the court how his client who went to the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) in 2014 for the Certificate of Ownership (C of O) was asked to go back to Aso Savings for some documents vital to the transaction.

However, on getting to Aso Savings, it was revealed that Aliyu never remitted the proceeds of the sale of the land to the bank.

The judge then adjourned the matter to March 1, for continuation of trial and also for cross-examination by the defence counsel, R. Okotie-Eboh

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

