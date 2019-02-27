I Declared Ubah Winner of Anambra South Senatorial District When My Life Came Under Threat -RO

The Returning Officer for Saturday’s Anambra South senatorial election, Prof Meshach Umenweke, has recanted his earlier declaration of the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Ifeanyi Ubah, as the winner of the poll.

He stated this while writing the Independent National Electoral Commission on outcome of the election.

In the letter, he claimed the election was inconclusive.

He also said he was forced to declare Ubah the winner when his life came under threat.

Umenweke is of the Department of Public and Private Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State.

The letter dated February 25 and addressed to the Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner, read in part: “That there were skirmishes within the compound of the Nnewi North Local Government Area (headquarters) where the results were being collated between the police and some thugs who sought to gain entrance to the area of collation. The situation was volatile, intense and charged.

“The police had to spray tear gas to disperse the thugs and supporters, most of who waited nearby. There was inadequate security in the collation arena. There was the imminent danger to my person given the situation at hand to delve into the merits of the petition at the material time.”

He added: “Sequel to the above, I hereby declare the result of the elections into Anambra South Senatorial seat which I pronounced yesterday (Monday) inconclusive.”

