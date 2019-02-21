Breaking News

I’ve No Reason to Resign from Office – INEC Boss, Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said Thursday, he would not resign from office.
In a briefing on Thursday in Abuja, Yakubu said: “I am not under any pressure. Will I consider resign? I see no reason to even contemplate resigning. There is no reason whatsoever. The Commission will do the job that is there for us to do.”
Since the rescheduling of last Saturday’s election, some Nigerians have urged the Chairman to quit.
INEC rescheduled the general elections for presidential and National Assembly elections from February 16 to 23 and governorship and House of Assembly elections from March 2 to 9 due to logistics issues.
President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will act on INEC’s controversial action after the polls are concluded.
His planned investigation has also drawn condemnation from many who point out that President Muhammad Usman Buhari’s announcement implies he has already concluded he will win the polls to be able to question the INEC chairman.

