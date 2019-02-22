Breaking News

Lady Arraigned for Murder Who Stabbed to Death a Rapist

A 25-year-old lady has been arraigned for murder at an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.
She was alleged to have stabbed to death a cleric, who attempted to rape her.
Gift Daniel was said to have killed Taofeek Olumoro, 52, on February 16, at 3, Bajulaiye Street, Fadeyi, Lagos.
Daniel, who lives at 1, Alhaji Aleke Street, Bariga, Lagos, pleaded not guilty.
Prosecuting Inspector Oladele Adebayo said the defendant used a kitchen knife to stab the deceased.
“The defendant was lured into the deceased’s room where he tried to forcefully have sexual intercourse with her. In defence, she picked a knife and stabbed him fatally in his chest,” Adebayo added.
Magistrate A. Kusanu granted the defendant to N200,000 bail with two sureties each in the like sum.
She ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.
The case was adjourned to March 27 pending the advice from the DPP.

Headlines »