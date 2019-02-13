Lady Arrested in Church Dedicating Stolen Baby in Enugu

A lady, Edith Ewulu, has been arrested by the police while dedicating a stolen 5-year-old girl, Felicia Godwin, in Emene, Enugu State.

The lady was said to be in the church to dedicate the baby when policemen suddenly came in to arrest her for abduction.

According to reports, the 56-year-old woman was arrested by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command in a new generation church, during a thanksgiving and dedicaton service for the kidnapped child whom she had renamed Gift Ewulu.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer of the Command said that the suspect, who hails from Enugu Agidi in Anambra State, was allegedly found with little Miss Felicia Godwin, who was reportedly snatched from where she was playing at a Emene compound on February 6

The suspect when interrogated revealed that she bought the little girl from one Chioma, who claimed to be running a social home in Aba, Abia State, for N470,000.

“According to the suspect, she bought the baby on February 7, 2019, from the seller at a renowned hospital in Umuahia, which convinced her that the business was genuine,” Amaraizu was quoted as saying.

