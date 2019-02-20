16 Persons Feared Killed in Suspected Herdsmen Attack on Agatu, Benue

Suspected herdsmen on Wednesday killed 16 persons and injured two others during an invasion of Ebete community in Usha council ward of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the herdsmen stormed the area at about 1am when the residents were fast asleep.

They reportedly opened fire on houses as the attacked community residents attempted to escape in the ensuing melee.

After the attackers escaped, 16 people were confirmed dead while two others sustained injuries.

They are said to be receiving treatment at General Hospital in Obagaji, headquarters of Agatu LGA.

The Commander of a special military task force known as “Operation Whirl Stroke” I’llconfirmed that there was an attack at Agatu Community in Benue early on Wednesday.

The special military outfit is charged with the task of flushing armed groups out of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba.

“I received a report this afternoon that some people were killed in Agatu by suspected armed bandits.

“I’m not sure of the number of casualties yet but I don’t think it’s up to 16. We have sent a patrol team to the general area where the incident happened.

“The location where it happened, although in Benue but can better be accessed through Loko in Nasarawa State. We are sending a patrol team there to verify what really happened,’’ said Yekini.

Agatu and many other farming communities in Benue have witnessed repeated armed attacks in recent years in deadly episodes blamed on herdsmen.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

