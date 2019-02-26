Breaking News

Momodu Makes U-turn, Advises Atiku to Congratulate Buhari

The publisher of Ovation Magazine and one of the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Chief Dele Momodu on his official twitter page on Tuesday advised the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to urgently concede victory in his own interest to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Momodu advised Atiku to concede defeat and congratulate Buhari.
He apparently based his suggestion on the results of the states released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Momodu said he was aware Atiku would consult widely with party leadership, family members and associates both home and abroad. He advised that the path of peace should be toed in whatever choice he opted to take.
One of his tweets reads: “My dear WAZIRIN, as a believer, you are aware that only God can give or take power. You’ve written your name in gold. Do not wait a minute longer. Please, pick that phone and call President Muhammadu Buhari. You have much more to gain Sir… Pass on the burden!”
Momodu had campaigned for Atiku and had insisted that he would win the race based on what he described as the disappointing performance of the incumbent administration.
He said he campaigned vigorously for Buhari in 2015 but was unhappy with his performance more than three years in the saddle.
Momodu said the two paths to address the infractions noticed before, during and after the elections should be to either go for war or through the court.
As a believer in the rule of law, he suggested the court. He said Nigeria is much more important than an individual’s ambition.

