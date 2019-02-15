Mother Burns 12-year-old with Hot Iron

The police in Lagos have arraigned a 31-year-old woman, Shaki Adebayo, for allegedly burning her 12-year-old son with hot iron.

The woman wss arraigned at a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Thursday. IThe defendant pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting Sergeant Hafsat Ajibode said the defendant committed the offence on February 10, at about 3pm, at her home.

She alleged that the defendant, a mother of three, assaulted her 12-year-old eldest child, by burning him with hot iron for not returning from an errand in time.

“Adebayo claimed that she sent her son on an errand since about 9am and he returned at about 4pm.

“She inflicted injury on the boy with hot pressing iron out of anger for the boy’s irresponsible act.

“A neighbour, who was aware of the defendant’s maltreatment towards her three children, forced the door open when she heard the boy’s screams and cries.

“When she saw how badly the boy’s body was burnt, she came to the station to report the defendant, which led to her arrest,” Ajibode said.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias granted the accused N50,000 bail with one surety, who must be a relative of the defendant.

The case was adjourned to March 13.

