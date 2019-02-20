Breaking News

NAF Destroys Boko Haram’s Camp, Kills Scores in Borno

ThemNigerian Air Force (NAF) its Operation Lafiya Dole has decimated a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) camp and killed some of their fighters at a settlement called Arboko in Borno.
Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
The NAF spokesperson said the operation of the Air Task Force (ATF) was carried out on Monday.
Aaramola explained that the Alpha jet destroyed the insurgent’s camp while providing close air support to troops of 82 Brigade, Nigerian Army.
“The operation was conducted on Feb.18, while a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform were providing close air support to troops of 82 Brigade, Nigerian Army.
“In the course of the operation, the ISR aircraft spotted a group of BHT fighters within Arboko village and vectored the Alpha Jet to engage their camp with rocket fire, thereby degrading the terrorists’ structures and neutralising some of their fighters,” he said.
The spokesman said that NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.

