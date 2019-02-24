NigeriaDecides2019: Election Update

Saraki’s Influence Fading in Kwara?

Senate President Bukola Saraki seems to be losing grip on Kwara politics as the All Progressives (APC) candidate in Saturday’s presidential election President Muhammadu Buhari is leading in six out of the seven local government areas election results so far announced in the state.

Breakdown of result is as follows

Oyun LGA

APC 11,051

PDP 4,904

Oke-Ero LGA

APC 6,079

PDP 6,242

Ekiti LGA

APC 6,662

PDP 5,397

Asa LGA

APC 15,976

10,705

Irepodun LGA

APC 14,395

PDP 10,232

Moro LGA

APC 17,534

PDP 7,598

Ilorin East

APC 31,039

PDP 12,820

APC Wins in Kwankwoso LGA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the three elections held on Saturday in the Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is from the local government.

Kwankwaso is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano and one of the principal officers of the PDP presidential campaign organisation.

Announcing the results on Sunday, the INEC collation officer for the presidential election in the local government, Sani Umar, said the local government has 84,067 registered voters with 40,764 accredited voters.

He said the APC presidential candidate scored 26,110 while that of the PDP got 13,113.

The collation officer for the National Assembly elections, Mansur Bindaw, also announced the Senate result.

In the Senate election, the APC scored 22,731 while the PDP got 15,913.

Kwankwaso’s polling unit was won by the PDP.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP scored 278 while President Muhammad Buhari of the APC got 215 votes in the polling unit.

Atiku Narrowly Defeats Buhari in Tambuwal LGA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, narrowly defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress at the polling unit of Governor Aminu Tambuwal in Sokoto State.

The Governor voted at Unit 011, JNI Nizamiyyah Islamic School in Tambuwal, Tambuwal Local Government Area, at 11:45 am on Saturday.

The APC won two of the three voting points for the presidential election in the unit, but PDP won with the total votes.

APC got a total of 439 votes, while PDP got 444 votes.

Tambuwal, who was elected governor on the platform of the APC, dumped the party last year for the PDP.

Ekweremadu Wins Big in Polling Unit

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has convincingly delivered his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the All Progressives Congress (APC) recording zero votes in the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

Ekweremadu, who voted at polling unit 003 at Amachala Primary School, Mpu Ward, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, polled 490 votes while his main challenger, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwaugwu of the APC, scored zero.

The polling unit, which has a total of 1,287 registered voters, was divided by INEC into polling units 003A and 003B.

At the polling unit 003A where Ekweremadu voted, he scored 265 votes and recorded 225 votes at the polling unit 003B, totalling 490.

In the presidential poll, while Muhammadu Buhari of the APC scored zero, the candidate of the AAC and publisher of Sahara Reporters newspaper, Omoyele Sowore, scored one vote.

PDP’s candidate for the House of Representatives in the constituency, Toby Okechukwu, scored more votes than other candidates at the polling unit including Ekweremadu. Okechukwu scored 492, two votes ahead of the senator.

Ekweremadu’s complaints about an alleged shortfall of ballot papers and result sheets in some of the polling units in about two local government areas in the district.

Ekweremadu, who is seeking re-election into the Senate for the fifth time, had said in spite of the one week extension, lapses were identified in some of the units in his Enugu West Senatorial District.

Shortly, after voting, Ekweremadu told reporters that his contacts across some wards confirmed the lapses, but said he had complained to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said: “Specifically, I made contacts with Udi Local Government Area and I was told the ballot papers for Senate at Amaupe Ward is yet to arrive and in Uduma Ward 1 and 2, the result sheets are not available. Also in Umuabi ward, they are still looking for result sheets.

“Also in Nnewe Ward 1 and Achunu Ward 3 ballot papers are not complete. But in places where they have started such as this place where I voted it, though they have challenges of card readers initially, you can see now it is very orderly and they have been able to move seamlessly.

“I also learnt that the security situation is still fine and we can only hope that as we move forward it can be sustained,” he added.

Communications Minister Wins for Buhari

Minster of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Saturday won in his polling unit for President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The victory seemed to vindicate the minister against those who said he is not popular among his people.

Shittu, a former member of the old Oyo State House of Assembly, hails from Saki in Oke Ogun geo-political zone of Oyo State.

The APC won in Unit 20, Ward 2, Cornerstone Secondary School, Kòòmì Road, Sakí, where Mr Shittu voted.

In the official results released by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC candidates floored those of other political parties in the polling unit.

For the presidential election, the party scored 302 votes, while the PDP got 93 votes.

In the senatorial election, the APC got 220 while PDP got 117.

In the House of Representatives, the APC got 188 to defeat PDP which got 153.

Party Leader in Edo North Alleges Over Voting

A woman, Momodu Abibat, said to be the woman leader of a party in Ward 2, PU 4 and 6 of Etsako West Local Government Area, Auchi, Edo State, stormed the collation centre at about 6:47 a.m. alleging election malpractice.

Mrs Momodu alleged overvoting at her ward and that of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

She demanded cancellation of the results of these wards.

Mrs Momodu said 700 ballot papers were taken out in her unit but only 300 were used. She said her Electoral Officer, Udo Udodo, and the police officer in charge both told her to let the issue rest, but she shouted that nobody should sign the results from that ward.

Mrs Momodu said she had a written a petition and expressed the hope that the matter would be handled diligently.

Oshiomhole secured a perfect victory for Buhari and the APC in his polling unit.

VP Loses Polling Unit to PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the election for all positions at the polling unit of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The PDP won in the two voting points of the Polling Unit 033.

For the presidential election, the PDP polled 425 votes while the APC had 229.

For the senatorial election, the PDP had 414 votes while the APC had 261.

For the House of Representatives election, the PDP had 268 while the APC had 190 votes.

Popular musician-turned politician, Olubankole Wellington, (popularly known as Banky W) also performed impressively at the polling unit, polling a total of 212 votes in the House of Representatives election.

Elections in the polling unit at 10:30 a.m. and the last voter cast his vote at exactly 7 p.m. while vote counting ended 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.

APC Wins in Sokoto Govt. House

President Muhammdu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won at a polling unit inside the Sokoto Government House, and another at the Sultan’s palace in Sokoto metropolis.

Buhari’s APC polled 190 at polling unit 008 at the government house, against PDP’s 124.

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, belongs to the PDP.

He contested but lost the party’s presidential ticket to Abubakar. He has switched political support to Abubakar.

The PDP also lost Sarkin Musulmi 001 and 002, polling unit at the Sultan’s palace.

At polling unit 001, where the Sultan votes, APC scored 146 against PDP’s 113.

Gov. Orton Wins for PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has won all the elections in the polling unit of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Ortom voted at the Government Secondary School Gbajimba, Polling Unit 003, Tsofon Kasuwa, Nzoro ward of Guma Local Government Area.

According to the results from his polling unit, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress with a flawless victory of 711 votes to zero.

During the voting exercise, it was observed that APC agents were absent at most polling units in Gbajimba.

Ortom won his governorship election on the APC platform in 2015. He defected to the PDP in 2018.

He will contest for another term of four years against his closest rival, Emmanuel Jime of the APC

Army Announces Arrest of 15

The Nigerian Army on Saturday announced the arrest of 15 suspected political thugs.

Weapons were reportedly recovered from the suspects, who were not immediately named.

The operation was carried out by troops of 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, according to a statement by Jonah Danjuma, a spokesperson for the 16 Brigade.

“There are indications that the armed men are highly suspected to be political thugs who planned to disrupt the presidential and national assembly elections in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa State,” Major Danjum said.

He said the development marked the latest success for troops attached to ‘Operation Safe Conduct’ in the Niger-Delta.

The Army listed recoveries from the suspects as including:

a. One General Purpose Machine Gun.

b. Two 200 Horse Powered Speedboats.

c. Large quantity of ammunition.

d. Sixteen mobile phones.

e. Seven handheld Motorola radio.

f. Five Motorola battery charger.

g. Three wrist watches.

h. Five torch light.

I. Four Identify Cards.

j. The sum of Sixteen Thousand Naira only.

The statement said, “those arrested would be handed over to the Nigerian police after initial interrogation for necessary action”.

