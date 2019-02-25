NigeriaDecides2019: Winners, Losers

Unlike his principal, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has been declared winner of Enugu West Senatorial District for the fifth time in Saturday Presidential/National Assembly elections.

Ekweremadu polled 86,088 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 15,187 votes.

The Returning Officer, Prof Douglas Nwagbo of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) announced the results in Awgu on Sunday.

With the victory, Ekweremadu holds the senatorial mandate for the 5th time.

Reacting to the development, Ekweremadu said he was humbled by the result because it was the first time a senator would be voted the fifth time in Nigeria.

He applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

Also, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, has been declared winner of the Kogi West Senatorial election held on Feb. 23.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Emmanuel Bala announced in the early hours of Monday in Lokoja that Melaye polled 85, 395 votes to defeat Sen. Smart Adeyemi of the APC who scored 66, 901 votes.

Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, was not that fortunate as he lost his bid to go to the Senate after eight years as Governor.

The governor lost his bid for the seat of Gombe North Senatorial District.

He lost to the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Sa’idu Alkali, in Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Announcing the result at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the collation centre in Malam Sidi of Kwami Local Government Area of the state, the Returning Officer, Umar Gurama from the Federal Unversity Kashere, said Mr Alkali polled 152,546 votes.

Dankwambo polled 88016 votes during Saturday National Assembly elections at the Gombe North Senatorial district in the state.

However, Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun emerged Senator-elect of Ogun Central Senatorial district in Ogun state with 88,110 votes.

Amosun who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress defeated his close challenger, the African Democratic Congress candidate, Mrs.Titi Oseni-Gomez.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been declared the winner of Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency election held on Saturday.

Dogara, who contested the seat for the fourth term was declared winner by the Collation Officer for Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Constituency by the Prof. Mahmoud Abdulhamid.

The result was declared at the Zwall Collation Centre, in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Kalu has defeated incumbent Senator Mao Ohuabunwa in the battle for Abia north senatorial seat.

Kalu of the All Progressives Congress(APC) polled 31,203 votes to defeat Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who secured 20,801 votes.

The returning officer for the senatorial election Dr. Charles Anumodu declared Kalu winner while the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) Chief David Ogba scored 11,410 votes.

Ohuabunwa has rejected the result of the election in a statement issued by Ukpai Ukairo for his campaign Organisation.

Ohuabunwa said “the true results” of Abia North senatorial election were still being collated.

Femi Gbajabiamila of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) and Olatunji Soyinka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have emerged winners at Surulere Federal Constituencies l and ll respectively, in the House of Representatives elections held on Feb. 23.

Prof. Adetola Daramola, the INEC Returning Officer for the Feb. 23 House of Representatives poll for Surulere Federal Constituency 1, declared the result for the constituency at INEC’s collation centre in Surulere at 1.39. a.m on Monday.

According to her, Gbajabiamila of APC emerged winner with 14,617 votes while Mr Adewara Michael of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 8085 votes.

Folami Abiola of Alliance for Democracy (AD) came third with 97 votes while Ms Oriyomi Barbara of the African Democratic Congress of (ADC) came fourth with 71 votes

“At the end of voting, Femi Gbajabiamila of APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes and is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected, ” she said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Stella Oduah, winner of the February 23 Anambra North Senatorial election.

Ms Oduah was a former aviation minister and is a returning Senator.

The returning officer, Hujh Maduka, announced the results at INEC collation centre in Onitsha North Local Government Area.

“By the provision of the constitution and power conferred on me as the returning officer this Election, I declare Stella Oduah winner of the Anambra North Senatorial Election conducted on February 23, 2019,” he said

She is one of the 21 candidates who contested for Senatorial Election in Anambra North Senatorial District.

She won the election with 113 989 votes against her closest rival from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who had 59,937 votes.

The Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah, has won the Anambra South Senatorial ticket on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) polling 87,081 votes.

Ubah, a former governorship candidate in the state, defeated his closest rival, Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 62,462 votes.

Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, polled 51,269 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Andy Uba, got 13,245 votes.

Announcing the result at the collation centre in Nnewi North local government area, M.N Umenweke, the returning officer, said Ubah emerged the winner among the 26 candidates who contested for the ticket.

“Mr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah of the YPP having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as the senator representing Anambra South,” Prof. Umenweke of the Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University said.

