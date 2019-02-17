Obaseki Commiserates with Igbinedion Over Son’s Death

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the family of former Governor of the State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, over the death of his son, Osaretin.

Osaretin was said to have died in a fatal accident in far away Dallas, Texas, United States, with his cousin, Eseosa Oyemwense.

It was gathered that the deceased was driving his car with Oyemwense beside him when they collided with an a trailer at about 3am on Saturday.

Governor Obaseki’s​ condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie.

He said: “I commiserate with Chief Lucky Igbinedion and his wife, Mrs. Eki Igbinedion and the entire Igbinedion family over the passing of Osaretin and Eseosa Oyemwense.

“There are no adequate words to describe the deep sense of loss associated with the untimely passing of one’s child, irrespective of his age.

“I join friends and well-wishers of the Igbinedion family in prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed and urge the family to take solace in the assurance that we will meet again on the day of resurrection.”

The deceased was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh’s College of Business Administration with a degree in marketing, and a minor in economics. O

He also bagged a Masters degree in International Management from the Northeastern University.

