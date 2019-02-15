Opinion: Epistle to Nigerian Youth on 2019 Elections; By John Abhuere

Once more this is to urge the Nigerian youth to respond positively to the 2019 General Elections by coming out in large number to vote next Saturday 16-2-2019. It is only by doing so that the latent power of the youth will become manifestly productive and rewarding.

By now your Permanent Voter Card (PVC) must be really handy for use to express your superior power over political leadership.

Remember that you are making decision about your future in the next four years, and about the survival of our great country, so be sincere with yourself to vote according to your conscience. But be critical all the same. Lets offer one so prompting.

For instance you may like to think of your present awkward position in society, insecurity, poverty, unemployment, ritual killings, corruption, nepotism, marginalization, the unity and development of the country etc.

Will your vote help in making the desired change here? Be realistic. No man younger than 70 years will win the election. Either President Muhammadu Buhari or former Vice President Abubakar Atiku would be delivered. So it is a tough decision for you. Both are old, Nigerians, speak same language and practice same religion.

But one should be better than the other and that is the choice left with you to make objectively, bearing in mind that your future depends on it and thus at stake.

Be law abiding, queue, don’t sell your vote, avoid violence during election and vote for the best for the Nigeria of your dream to emerge. To those turning a mere election to civil war by resorting to arson, maiming and even killings, let them know that there has to be first a Nigeria for a president to preside over.

Will this country survive the next four years? This is the question hanging in the air. And giving mandate to the one who could hold our dear country together as one strong indivisible nation irrespective tribe, religion or region while putting the future of the nation at heart is a collective task and the civic responsibility to be discharged on election day.

I wish you a happy Valentine day as you consider making the patriotic decision expected of the individual citizens in this season of General Elections in Nigeria.

Long live the great Youths,

Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dr. Abhuere, is a retired Director with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and founder Centre for Childcare and Youths Development, Abuja.

