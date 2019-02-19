Over 130 Persons, not 66, Killed in Kajuru, Kaduna Attacks, Says Gov. El-Rufai

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Tuesday, said that the actual number of persons killed last Friday in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state was 130 rather than 66 as earlier reported.

Governor El-Rufai, had, last Friday, raised the alarm that unknown gunmen killed 66 persons in the area.

However, addressing State House correspondents on Tuesday, the Governor said that based on the security briefings he has received, that the actual number of those killed was 130 and not 66.

Governor El-Rufai also described those doubting the killings as “grossly irresponsible.”

On the eve of the earlier scheduled general election, the Governor had said that 66 persons were killed by unknown attackers.

Many people had doubted the Governor over the report. But coming out from a security meeting he convened, attended by the Governors of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, as well as the security chiefs, said he gets security briefings daily to know the situation in and around Kaduna.

He added: “I work only on that basis.”

Governor El-Rufai had earlier in a report, said that, “Only irresponsible and insensitive people can recklessly dismiss the deaths of members of a community with whom they have no contact.”

He also noted that, “the latest report shows that over 130 were killed, not even 66.”

He therefore restated his earlier resolve that: “The government of a state cannot be detained by parochial, ethno-religious, partisan or electoral calculations from doing its duty to provide security, confirm incidents of security breaches, take steps to reassure affected communities and ensure that perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

