PDP Wants Court to Restrain INEC from Shifting Election Where Card Readers Malfunction

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has filed an application before a Federal High Court in Abuja, asking for an order to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from postponing election at a polling unit because of unavailable or malfunctioning smart card readers.

The suit, which was filed on January 11, is challenging the stipulation in the INEC guidelines that voting would be postponed until card readers are available to authenticate the identity of the voters at the polling unit.

According to the guidelines, if the gadgets are not available before 2 p.m on election day, the exercise at the unit would be shifted to the following day.

According to a copy of the process, counsel to PDO, Kalu Kalu, is of the view that the sections of the INEC guidelines prescribing the use of the card readers negate section 49 of the Electoral Act.

The applicants have also asked the court to treat the matter with urgency, describing it as a pre-election matter which should be settled before February 16.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are holding this weekend.

The PDP, therefore, asked for “an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC from implementing paragraph 10 (a) and (b) of its regulations for the conduct of the 2019 elections or in any manner, whatsoever postponing voting at any polling unit, voting point settlement or voting point on account of malfunctioning of smart card readers.”

