PDP’s Ogbeide-Ihama Returns, First Rep. to Win Second Term in Oredo Fed. constituency, Igbinedion’s Daughter Loses Return Bid

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, broke jinx on Sunday, when he won the Oredo federal constituency election for the second term.

This is as Bosede, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion’s daughter, who represents Ovia North East in the House of Representatives, lost her bid to return to the lower chamber. Bosede is of PDP.

Ihama-Ogbeide polled a total of 32,895 votes to defeat 29 other contestants.

His closest rival, Osaigbovo Iyoha of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 23,352 votes.

INEC’s returning officer, Prof. Elizabeth Omotunde Egbochuku, of UNIBEN, announced the result at Urokpota Hall in Benin.

“That Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, by scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and is retired elected,” she said.

In his acceptance speech, Ogbeide-Ihama said his victory is an attestation of his good representation.

“This is a reward of effective representation. I have done everything within my reach to represent my people and they have replicated by showing total love you voting en mass to return me to the National Assembly.

“Now that that jinx is broken, we will now take Oredo federal constituency to a higher level in the House,” he said.

Ogbeide-Ihama, the incumbent representative of Oredo at the National Assembly becomes the first to be returned.

