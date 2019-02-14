Breaking News

Police Arrest 2 Men with Bags of Fake Election Materials in Kano

Two suspects found to be in possession of 14 bags of fake specimen ballot papers in Kano metropolis, have been arrested.
The Kano State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdul Haruna, confirmed this to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.
He said the suspects were apprehended around Metro Police Area Command.
He said that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday evening by some Police officers attached to Metro Area Command in the metropolis.
Haruna said during interrogation, the suspects said they came from Jigawa State, and that the materials were meant for sensitisation and orientation purpose.
“The ballot papers are specimen, so, they are not genuine ballot papers,” Haruna explained.
He said investigation was still ongoing, as the case had since been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Development.

