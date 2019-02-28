Suspected Bandits Kill 27 in Sokoto, Zamfara

Suspected bandits have reportedly killed not fewer than 27 persons during raids in Sokoto and Zamfara States earlier in the week.

Locals said Thursday that the bandits’ raids began in Sokoto state on Monday when gunmen wrecked havoc on three villages in Rabah district and killed 16 people.

The state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal confirmed the raids.

He said in a broadcast: “I extend my condolences to our compatriots in Rabah local government area… which were Monday night attacked by bandits in which 16 people were killed.”

The violence continued in neighbouring Zamfara state Tuesday when gunmen on motorcycles killed 11 villagers in the Anka district, police said.

“Attack on Kawaye village by suspected armed bandits resulted in the death of 11 persons, including the wife of the village head,” Zamfara police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said in a statement.

A resident who saw the attack said the bandits burned homes and vehicles and carted away dozens of locals.

“They killed 13 people and kidnapped 40 residents, including our chief,” resident Altine Mammal said.

