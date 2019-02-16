Troops Eliminate Boko Haram Commanders as Scores Killed in Suicide Attack on Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army, Saturday, said its troops eliminated three key commanders of Boko Haram at Warawara general area of Borno State, in an ambush that led to the dislodgment of their enclave.

According to Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, troops killed the insurgents on Saturday.

Two AK 47 rifles, five AK 47 magazines, assorted charms, and one motorcycle were recovered from them.

“Currently, troops are combing the general area on patrols with the view to further exploitation of the area,” Musa said.

The names of the Boko Haram commanders were not disclosed by the army spokesman.

Mesnwhile, witnesses said four Boko Haram fighters, three with suicide vests on their bodies, and one armed with a rifle, invaded their neighborhood and immediately began to shoot sporadically while the suicide bombers blew themselves up.

In Gwozari, Muslims who went to pray in the morning had to cut short their prayers after hearing the sound of gunfire. But as they made their ways out of the mosque, the gunman shot at them killing two and injuring many.

“One of the suicide bombers tried to enter a mosque where people were observing their morning prayers but before he got closer, most them had started fleeing. So, the gunman opened fire from a distance and killed two people,” said an eyewitness named Habu Aliyu.

The other assailant detonated his suicide vests at a different locations called Kushari where he killed himself and a fleeing child, he said.

The third suicide bomber wondered into Maiduguri neighborhood called Polo where he detonated himself amidst fleeing people. Three persons died in the explosion.

A resident of Polo, who identified himself as Gaji, said “one of the civillian-JTF operàtives was able to shoot the gunman accompanying the two suicide bombers in the leg before a soldier came to shoot the injured gunman dead.”

The Borno state Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, said the injured were taken taken to the hospital and “clearance operation is currently being carried out at the location by a joint team of Explosive Ordnance Department, the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), the Police Mobile Force, the Civil Defence and the military.”

