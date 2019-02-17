Two Die in Fight Over Lady in Nasarawa

Two young men reportedly died on Valentine day in Obi town of Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state in a fight over a lady.

An eyewitness account said the incident took place at about 10am on Thursday when one of the lovers trailed his rival, whose name was given as Aliyu, and stabbed him in the stomach.

The unsuspecting Aliyu had offered his killer a handshake not knowing his rival was armed and wanted him dead.

The culprit attempted to run to safety but could not evade the rampaging irate youths who caught up with him, poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

A family member of the late Aliyu who simply gave her name as Aisha said the brother was rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

She said upon arrival at the hospital, where incidentally his mother works at the casualty unit, he asked to see her.

“After our youths from Obi took him to the hospital, he said he wanted to see his mother, whose name is Hassana, who was also on duty yesterday morning”.

”As soon the mother came into the casualty unit and held his hand he gave up the ghost “.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Othman Ismaeel, said the incident was reported at the Obi Police station by the father of the late Aliyu said to be 30 years of age.

He said the police are on top of the situation.

