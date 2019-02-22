Why We Arrested Kwara State Senator – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday said that the arrest of the Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District on the Platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Rafiu Ibrahim, has nothing with political intimidation.

Egbetokun who addressed journalists in Ilorin along with other members of the Joint Security Task Force in the state noted that eight other suspects are also in the police custody stressing that “more arrest would be made”.

Other security heads who were present during the brief pressing include; Col. A.A. Egbebuele (Army), Air Commodore Patrick Obeya (Airforce), Navy Commodore N.D. Nurudeen (Navy), Commandant A. Bello (Civil Defence), CP Joe Mukan (Election CP) and Mr. O. Abiona (DSS).

According to the CP: “The arrest was made in connection to an attack on the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Arch Lola Ashiru, at the palace of the Olojoku of Ojoku in Oyun Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday February 19, where one life was lost while eight people were injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The second incidence was an attack on the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who visited Ilorin on a peaceful door-to-door campaign. The unfortunate incident occured when the convoy left Isale- Aluko and two people were injured.

The police boss however stressed that: “We have resolved that nobody would be spared in this matter because it is a criminal act which shall be investigated critically. We are not politicans a d we shall not be interested in the political party anybody belongs to.

“Our job is to provide adequate security for the people of the state without fair or favour. Such dastard act connot happen in the state and you expect us to fold our arms. We want to also assure you that no innocent person would be arrested in this course.”

Egbetokun however emphasised that, “More arrests would be made because some people are still hiding. All the perpetrators will be brought to book no matter how highly placed.”

Reacting to the arrest, Muideen Abdulrahman, Chairman of the PDP Kwara South Youth Forum, said it is a sign that the police have decided to take sides against the opposition.

“The reason behind Senator Ibrahim’s arrest is currently unknown and reminiscent of last year’s arrest of Kwara PDP leaders in Kwara South constituency during the bye-election,” he said in a statement.

“As at the time of this statement, Lola Ashiru, the candidate of the APC for the Kwara South Senatorial District, was holding a late-night rally, where he celebrated the arrest of Senator Ibrahim stating that the party had the “full support of the government at the center.

“We, the youths of Kwara South Constituency, hereby call on the international community, specifically, observers who have come to witness the February 23rd election, to take note of the partisan and irresponsible antics of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We also call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us to call for the release of Distinguished Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, who is known as a peace-loving and highly-performing legislator who always puts the needs of his constituents first and foremost.

“Additionally, we call on the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to cease and desist from utilising institutions of state from harassing leading political figures in our state.

“Elections are not do or die affair, hence, all candidates should be free to test their popularity at the polls without fear of intimidation by men of the Nigerian Police who are sworn to ‘serve and protect’ all citizens irrespective of their party affiliation.”

