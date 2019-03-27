27-year-old Man Dies in Early Morning Accident in Edo

An early Saturday morning accident in Benin, capital city of Edo State turned fatal as it claimed the life of a 27-year-old man.

The accident which involved a blue-coloured Lexus saloon car with registration number BEN 862 PJ, allegedly occurred at about 1.30 am, inside the round-about of the 5-Junction, along Uselu-Lagos Road, Benin.

It was gathered that the victims who lived around Ugbowo area of the city, were returning from a night party.

It was observed that the car which was coming from the TV road, apparently on top speed, lost control at the round-about, summersaulted severally, before landing on its roof in the centre of the road.

The driver of the ill-fated car was said to have died at the spot, while four other occupants sustained various degrees of injuries said to be serious.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the crash, traffic police operatives were seen measuring the area.

Some of the sympathisers gathered round the accidented car were heard saying that the deceased was a ritualist who amassed so much money within a short time and built his house within six months.

A young man who did not want to be named, told our correspondent that the deceased was a close friend of his neighbour.

He said: “I learnt that he was 27-year old. I also know that he moved into his own building just two weeks ago. His parents are also there with him.

“I overheard his friend saying that he warned him not to drive that night. He said he told him to sleep in an hotel till this morning before going home, but that he insisted on going home.”

When contacted on phone, the State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed about the accident.

