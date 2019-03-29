29-year-old Man Kills Aunt, 99, on Allegation of Bewitching Him

Tragedy struck at Ago-Iwoye Ogun State on Monday when a 29-year-old man, Owolabi Adewale, reportedly killed his 99 years old aunt, Ebunola Aroboto, on allegation that she bewitched him.

The crime occurred at Maraisa Lane Igan road Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state.

The police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this on Tuesday, said the man was arrested on Monday, following a distress call.

”On receiving the distress call, the DPO quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the cutlass which he used to wreak the havoc was also recovered,” he said.

He also said the suspect admitted killing the old woman with a matchet.

The suspect reportedly said the victim was responsible ”for most of his spiritual problems”.

He (suspect) reportedly admitted that he is a regular player of ‘Baba Ijebu lotto’ (betting game) and that whenever he is sure of winning, ”the deceased who was his father’s elder sister will use her supernatural powers to change the winning number”.

The police said the remains of the woman had been deposited at Ijebu-Ode General Hospital Mortuary.

