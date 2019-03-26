Breaking News

40-year-old Driver to Die by Hanging for Murder

A 40-year-old driver, Ajibola Abednego, has been sentenced to death by hanging for the killing of a fellow driver.
Justice Lekan Ogunmoye sentenced the convict to death by hanging for the murder of Ojo Ogunsakin, 42, during a disagreement over loading arrangement.

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Tuesday convicted Abednego for the murder of Ogunsakin during a disagreement over loading arrangement.
In a judgment, Justice Ogunmoye held: “The prosecution has established the ingredients of the offence of murder against Abednego.
“May almighty God have mercy on your soul”

The convict was charged with a one count of murder which contravened the provisions of Section 316 of the Criminal Code Law, CAP C16 Laws of Ekiti State.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
According to the IPO, Momoh Kamoru, the incident occurred on or about March 10, 2017, at the Tosin Aluko Motor Park in Ado Ekiti.

Kamoru told the court that an argument ensued between the convict and the deceased over who should get passengers first. He told the court that the convict took a stone and threw it at the deceased which caused his death.

To prove its case the prosecution, called six witnesses including Mr Kamoru, the wife of the deceased, and J.A.Omotayo of the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital who conducted the post-mortem examination.

Counsel to the convict, Kayode Oyeyemi, called two witnesses including the convict.

