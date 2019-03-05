Again, Bandits Kill 30 in Zamfara State

No fewer than 30 people have been reportedly killed by armed bandits in an endless attacks on Zamfara State.

It was gathered the bandits raided Kware village in the state and slaughtered the residents.

The police and residents of the community confirmed this on Tuesday.

Motorcycle-riding gunmen attacked Kware village in Shinkafi district on Sunday night, opening fire on residents and burning homes.

“I can confirm 30 people were killed by the bandits in the attack in Kware,” Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu said.

Residents, however, gave a higher toll of 34, with many others still missing.

“We recovered 34 bodies after the attack and many more residents have not been accounted for,” said Kware resident Alu Wadatau said.

“They came around 4pm and opened fire on the village, shooting anyone on sight and burning houses,” he said.

The attack came just three days after bandits killed 32 vigilance group members in Kware, at a checkpoint set up by locals, police and residents said.

The vigilance groups were part of a militia force providing security for traders in the area, with besieged communities taking security into their own hands.

Deadly attacks have raged across the state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in Zamfara and the wider region have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

Last week some 60 people died in multiple raids on rural villages in Zamfara and Sokoto State.

The repeat attacks on rural villages, often with little protection from security forces, have spurred a rise in armed vigilante groups.

Yet the groups have been accused of extrajudicial killings of suspected bandits, leading to reprisals and escalating insecurity.

In recent months, the criminal gangs launched attacks in neighbouring Kaduna and Katsina States, abducting residents for ransom.

On Saturday, five villagers were killed in clashes with bandits in Sabon Sara village in Kaduna state's Giwa district near the border with Zamfara, according to the police and residents.

