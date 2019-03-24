Amidst Reported Cases of Violence, Ganduje Wins Kano Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, winner of the Kano State governorship election.

This was after intrigues and reported cases of violence that marred the supplementary election of March 23 in the state.

Ganduje lost the first election held on March 9 by a slim margin, but his total votes in the supplementary polls put him ahead of his main challenger, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Yusuf.

Before the supplementary election, Yusuf led Ganduje with about 26,000 votes after he polled 1,014,474 votes to Ganduje’s 987,819 votes, leaving a difference of 26,655 votes.

In the supplementary election held in 28 out of the 44 local government areas in the state, Ganduje won by scoring 45,876 votes to Yusuf’s 10,239 thereby upturning the result in his favour, INEC said.

At past 7pm Sunday, the State Returning Officer Prof. Bello Shehu, announced that Ganduje scored a total vote of 1,033,695 while Yusuf polled 1,024,713.

He made the announcement at the headquarters of INEC in Kano.

The winning margin is 8,982 between the two major candidates.

The PDP has already rejected the conduct of the supplementary election and asked INEC to cancel it.

Meanwhile, violence marred the conduct of the supplementary election after political thugs attacked voters and journalists.

The police have however played down the reports of violence, saying the election was largely peaceful.

