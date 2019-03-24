Breaking News

Amputee from Libya Arrested over Cult Related Activities in Edo

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Edo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old amputee Libya returnee, Omiyor Endurance, for alleged cult-related activities.

He was paraded by the Command with scores of other suspects arrests from across the state for various crimes, ranging from armed robbery, cultism, rape, among others.

The amputee was described by police operatives as a “very deadly cultist who disguise with his amputated leg.” He however denied being a cultist.

He told our correspondent that he was among irregular migrants repatriated by the international migrant organization last December.

It was gathered that Endurance was arrested with other members of Arrobarga secret cult group at Uromi, in Edo central, where he was about to be made the kingpin of their group.

According to him, “Because of the hardship in the country, I decided to travel to Italy, en route Libya in 2016. But, unfortunately, I was shot at Libya, which resulted in my leg being amputated there.

“We were repatraited last December. When we came, the government did not give us anything, but the wife of Obaseki bought my (prosthetic) leg for me. How could I have been a cultist with one leg,” he queried.

Author: News Editor

8432 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Court Sentences Man to Community Service, Fine of N300,000 for Forgery
by
Supplementary Poll: Tambuwal, Ortom, Lalong Win Re-election
by
Wild Jubilation Marks Adeleke’s Win at Tribunal in Home Town, Ede

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Headlines »